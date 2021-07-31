Dixie and Tamarack fires slow, evacuation orders ease

July 31 (UPI) -- The Dixie wildfire, which grew to over 220,000 acres, and the Tamarack Fire are now slowing down.

Officials said the slow growth may just be a lull rather than the end of both blazes.

The state fire agency said the Dixie fire encompassed 2420,795 acres and is California's largest fire this season. The Tamarack fire is at least 79% contained and continues to burn in Nevada.

Rain helped slow the Tamarack fire expansion, which has burned 68,696 acres as of Saturday morning. The fire began on July 4 after being sparked by lightning.

Between Friday morning and Saturday morning, the Dixie fire increased by 200 acres but containment remained at 24%.

Over 6,000 firefighters are battling the fire, which started on July 14. Periods of slow growth have helped crews secure most of the western zone of the fire. The eastern part of the fire is mostly uncontained.





More than 15,000 people have been evacuated in the affected counties of Butte, Lassen, Plumas, and Tehama from the Dixie Fire.