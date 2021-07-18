Advertisement
U.S. News
July 18, 2021 / 11:25 PM

Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states

By
A total of 517 people have been deployed to fight the Tamarack Fire near the Nevada border in California, which has grown to more than 18,000 acres. Photo courtesy of Incident Information System/Website
A total of 517 people have been deployed to fight the Tamarack Fire near the Nevada border in California, which has grown to more than 18,000 acres. Photo courtesy of Incident Information System/Website

July 18 (UPI) -- A wildfire burning near Nevada's Lake Tahoe since early this month exploded to more than twice its size overnight, officials said Sunday as dozens of fires rage in the Western states.

The Tamarack Fire grew to 18,299 acres on Sunday from more than 6,000 acres a day earlier, prompting authorities to issue mandatory evacuations for more than a dozen locations, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said in a statement Sunday.

Advertisement

The fire ignited July 4 by lightning in Markleeville, Calif., near the Nevada border, and as of Sunday was zero percent contained.

"Firefighters will continue to actively suppress the fire where they can do so safely," the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said. "Crews will be focusing on preserving life and property with point protection on structures and putting in containment lines where possible."

RELATED Felicia, Guillermo churning across East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet

The fire, fueled by dry conditions, has also prompted authorities to close at least one highway and smaller roads and to urge residents to drive with caution near where 517 firefighters deployed to the blaze are working.

A red flag warning is in place until 11 a.m. Monday as thunderstorms, which may cause erratic winds in the area, were predicted over Sunday.

The fire also caused Death Ride, a bicycle race of the California Alps, to be canceled, organizers said in a note on their website.

RELATED Triple-digit heat set to roast Rockies, High Plains

The fire is one of dozens burning up and down the Western United States, according to the Incident Information System.

The National Interagency Fire Center counted 80 fires nationwide, with Montana home to the most with 18 followed by Idaho with 17.

More than 1.1 million acres across 13 states have been burned by the fires, it said, with nearly 20,000 wild-land firefighters and support deployed in the suppression effort.

RELATED Woman killed by grizzly bear in Montana

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings from Southern California into the Northern Rockies including for Klamath Basin and the Fremont Winema National Forest where the Bootleg Fire, the nation's current largest blaze, is burning.

Officials said Sunday that the fire that ignited July 6 has grown to nearly 300,000 acres with only 22% contained.

"It's going to be a real battle today," operations section chief John Flannigan said during a Sunday morning briefing. "It's going to be a battle but we're going to stay in it."

Latest Headlines

28 released from hospital after exposure to chemicals at Texas water park
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
28 released from hospital after exposure to chemicals at Texas water park
July 18 (UPI) -- Authorities said 28 people who were being treated for chemical exposure from a water park in Texas were released on Sunday.
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
July 18 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to enforce its COVID-19 restrictions on allowing cruise lines to return to operation.
Surgeon general: Renewed mask mandates in L.A. County, elsewhere 'very reasonable'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Surgeon general: Renewed mask mandates in L.A. County, elsewhere 'very reasonable'
July 18 (UPI) -- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Sunday that it is "very reasonable" for officials in Los Angeles County and other localities that see fit to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions amid rising cases.
Pattern change to bring brief relief to Northeast
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pattern change to bring brief relief to Northeast
Following a week of above-average temperatures, high humidity and drenching storms, AccuWeather forecasters say those residents hoping for a break in the heat, humidity and storminess will have their wish granted.
Blue Origin's New Shepard on track for first crewed launch Tuesday
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Blue Origin's New Shepard on track for first crewed launch Tuesday
July 18 (UPI) -- Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital rocket is a go for launch on Tuesday for its first crewed spaceflight, including billionaire and founder Jeff Bezos, the company said Sunday.
Nationals-Padres game suspended after shooting outside D.C. ballpark
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Nationals-Padres game suspended after shooting outside D.C. ballpark
July 18 (UPI) -- Three people were injured, including a fan, in a shooting outside the third-base gate of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., suspending the game between the Nationals and San Diego Padres late Saturday.
Alaska Supreme Court allows recall effort against Gov. Mike Dunleavy to proceed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alaska Supreme Court allows recall effort against Gov. Mike Dunleavy to proceed
July 17 (UPI) -- The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday that an effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy has legal grounds to proceed.
Three Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Three Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. test positive for COVID-19
July 17 (UPI) -- Three Texas Democrats who left the state for Washington, D.C. to prevent a vote on restrictive voting laws tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.
Missing woman's body recovered, 7 rescued after Boston Harbor boat crash
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Missing woman's body recovered, 7 rescued after Boston Harbor boat crash
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of a missing woman who was aboard a boat before it crashed Saturday in Boston Harbor after recovering seven others.
Boeing's Starliner secures atop Atlas V rocket for second uncrewed launch
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Boeing's Starliner secures atop Atlas V rocket for second uncrewed launch
July 17 (UPI) -- Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft was secured atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket for upcoming its second uncrewed flight test Saturday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nationals-Padres game suspended after shooting outside D.C. ballpark
Nationals-Padres game suspended after shooting outside D.C. ballpark
Britain's cases spike 70% in week as England ends lockdown Monday
Britain's cases spike 70% in week as England ends lockdown Monday
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
OPEC, Russian allies agree to boost oil output 400,000 barrels daily
OPEC, Russian allies agree to boost oil output 400,000 barrels daily
More than 180 dead in European floods; Merkel surveys 'surreal' damage
More than 180 dead in European floods; Merkel surveys 'surreal' damage

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/