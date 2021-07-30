Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. delegation to Olympics closing ceremony

July 30 (UPI) -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will lead the U.S. delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games closing ceremony next month, the White House announced Friday.

President Joe Biden said in addition to Thomas-Greenfield, Raymond Green, chargé d'Affaires ad interim to the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, and Marcia Bernicat, senior official for economy growth, energy and the environment and acting assistant secretary for state, will also attend.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 8, a little over two weeks after the Games began in Tokyo.

A representative for the U.S. mission to the United Nations told NBC News that in addition to attending the event, Thomas-Greenfield will meet with members of Team USA, and Japanese and Olympic officials.

She's also expected to speak with members of the Refugee Olympic Team, which is made up of 29 refugee athletes from various countries, including Afghanistan, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Cameroon, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Iran and Iraq.