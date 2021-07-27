Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2021 / 7:55 PM

Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal

By
The Biden administration on Tuesday released a plan outlining its immigration policy, including plans to resume the expedited removal process. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI
The Biden administration on Tuesday released a plan outlining its immigration policy, including plans to resume the expedited removal process. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday introduced a 21-point plan outlining its full strategy on immigration, including a process to speed up removals.

The fact-sheet released by the White House pledges the United States can "have an orderly, secure, and well-managed border while treating people fairly and humanely" while announcing policies including the resumption of "expedited removal."

Advertisement

"We will always be a nation of borders, and we will enforce our immigration laws in a way that is fair and just. We will continue to work to fortify an orderly immigration system," the White House said.

The plan expanded on an announcement by the Department of Homeland Security on Monday that the administration will resume the process of expedited removal, which allows immigration authorities to remove individuals and families without a hearing before an immigration judge.

RELATED GOP leaders object to cancellation of border wall construction

The White House said the administration is working to improve the process "to fairly and efficiently determine which individuals have legitimate claims for asylum and other forms of protection."

"Asylum and other legal migration pathways should remain available to those seeking protection. Those not seeking protection or who don't qualify will be promptly removed to their countries of origin," the fact-sheet states.

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security said the process will apply to families who can't be expelled under Title 42, which allows border officials to immediately expel migrants found between ports of entry where a communicable disease was present.

RELATED U.S. struggles to care for child migrants found alone at border

Title 42 has been evoked to remove migrants with immigration officials citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Border patrol agents encountered 188,800 people in June and apprehended 55,805 family members and 15,253 unaccompanied minors, with 14% of families intercepted expelled under Title 42, The New York Times reported.

Lee Gelernt of the American Civil Liberties Union, which has sued the government to end Title 42, condemned the decision.

RELATED Biden: DOJ to appeal 'deeply disappointing' DACA ruling

"Jamming desperate families through an expedited asylum process would deny them the most basic due process and can hardly be called humane," Gelernt said.

Additionally, the administration plans to redirect resources from U.S. Customs and Border Protection's $15 billion budget "from a needless border wall" to projects including improving border technology and modernizing land ports of entry.

The plan makes commitments to strengthen U.S. collaboration with other nations to manage migration, including restarting and expanding the Central American Minors Program, which allows children to receive protection and reunite with parents in the United States.

Advertisement

Under the fiscal year 2022 budget, the White House has allocated $861 million "to address the root causes of migration" by seeking to address the lack of economic opportunity, government corruption and violence in countries that migrants flee to enter the United States.

Latest Headlines

Ex-intelligence analyst sentenced to 45 months for leaking classified information
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Ex-intelligence analyst sentenced to 45 months for leaking classified information
July 27 (UPI) -- Daniel Hale, a former intelligence analyst and military member, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for leaking classified national defense information regarding drone warfare to a reporter.
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
July 27 (UPI) -- House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday withdrew all minority party members from the House special committee on economic disparity, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said.
Texas man found guilty of killing San Antonio detective
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas man found guilty of killing San Antonio detective
July 27 (UPI) -- A Texas jury has convicted a man of capital murder in the shooting death of a San Antonio police detective in 2016.
Justice Department sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from Shkreli
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from Shkreli
July 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday announced it sold a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli to clear an amount he owed for his conviction on charges of security fraud.
California, Oregon wildfires grow; firefighters optimistic about containment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California, Oregon wildfires grow; firefighters optimistic about containment
July 27 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire in Northern California grew to more than 208,000 acres Tuesday, but fire officials said they were optimistic they could get the wildfire under control in the coming days.
U.S. markets fall from records as investors await earnings reports from tech giants
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. markets fall from records as investors await earnings reports from tech giants
July 27 (UPI) -- All three major indexes snapped six-day winning streaks on Tuesday as Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft were set to report second-quarter earnings.
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
July 27 (UPI) -- A private business jet crashed near Lake Tahoe, killing all four people on board, officials in California said.
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
July 27 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that vaccinated people again start wearing masks indoors, citing new scientific data on how the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.
Senators reach deal on $2 billion security bill for U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senators reach deal on $2 billion security bill for U.S. Capitol
July 27 (UPI) -- Senate negotiators have a deal on an estimated $2 billion emergency spending bill for funding on additional Capitol Hill security, six months after the attack by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Walmart to cover cost of college tuition for 1.5 million employees
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Walmart to cover cost of college tuition for 1.5 million employees
July 27 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Tuesday that it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U education program.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/