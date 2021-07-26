Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2021 / 3:15 PM

Trump ally Thomas Barrack pleads not guilty to illegal lobbying charges

By
Don Jacobson
Thomas Barrack, a wealthy investor and chairman former President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, is shown talking to reporters in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York on January 10, 2017. File photo by Anthony Behar/UPI/Pool
Thomas Barrack, a wealthy investor and chairman former President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, is shown talking to reporters in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York on January 10, 2017. File photo by Anthony Behar/UPI/Pool | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Wealthy private equity investor Thomas Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

Barrack entered the plea during an arraignment in U.S. District Court of Eastern District of New York in New York City after flying across the country from California, where he was arrested last week.

Advertisement

Judge Sanket Bulsara maintained Barrack's $250 million bond and ordered him not to travel on private aircraft. The financier was also forbidden from engaging in any domestic financial transactions worth more than $50,000 and was barred from any contact with officials from the UAE.

"Tom Barrack pled not guilty today -- he did that because he's innocent," defense attorney Matt Harrington told reporters. "The charges that were presented to him today are based on information that was presented and discussed at my conference room two years ago.

RELATED Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond

"He is innocent and we look forward to proving it in court."

Authorities asked for the high bail because, as "an extremely wealthy and powerful individual with substantial ties to Lebanon, the UAE and Saudi Arabia," he poses a "serious flight risk" to nations "that do not have extradition treaties with the United States."

Advertisement

Prosecutors have criminally charged Barrack with illegally lobbying Trump when he was president on issues benefiting the United Arab Emirates.

RELATED Trump's inaugural committee chief accused of illegally lobbying for UAE

In a 46-page indictment, they alleged Barrack -- who was chairman of Trump's 2017 inaugural committee -- Matthew Grimes and Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi conspired to act as agents of the UAE between April 2016 and April 2018.

Barrack, 74, also faces charges of obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal officials.

"The defendant is charged with extremely serious offenses based on conduct that strikes at the very heart of our democracy," U.S. Attorney Nathan Reilly wrote in a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue of California, saying Barrack used his influence as "a national media figure" to "further the interests of the UAE as directed by senior UAE officials and their intermediaries."

RELATED D.C. sues Trump committee for using non-profit funds for inauguration

In addition to being a major real estate investor as the CEO of Colony Capital, Barrack has ties to the Hollywood film industry. In 2010, he led the acquisition of Miramax Films from Disney in partnership with Qatar's state investment authority, later selling the company to Qatari broadcaster beIN Media, Variety reported.

He was also an investor in disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein's company.

Advertisement

Barrack stepped down from his role as Colony's CEO in March.

Latest Headlines

Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
July 26 (UPI) -- A crowd at a Fort Worth, Texas, party threw bricks at a suspected gunman, killing him Monday after he opened fire on attendees, killing one and injuring three others, police said.
Aon, Willis $30B merger canceled after Justice Department suit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Aon, Willis $30B merger canceled after Justice Department suit
July 26 (UPI) -- Aon and Willis Towers Watson on Monday called off a $30 billion deal that, had it gone through, would have resulted in the world's largest insurance broker.
Medical groups call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Medical groups call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers
July 26 (UPI) -- More than 50 major healthcare groups on Monday called for employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health and long-term care workers.
Biden says 'long COVID' patients could qualify for having disability
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden says 'long COVID' patients could qualify for having disability
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said those who experience long-term health problems from COVID-19 could qualify as having a disability Monday during remarks marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Biden hosts Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kahdhimi to discuss U.S. troops' role
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden hosts Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kahdhimi to discuss U.S. troops' role
July 26 (UPI) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kahdhimi will visit President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday to talk about the continued presence of U.S. troops in the country, and possibly changing their role.
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Two meteor showers are set to peak this week, culminating in one of the few opportunities to see a meteor shower during the warm summer nights.
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
July 26 (UPI) -- One police officer was killed and another was injured amid a multi-hour standoff with a gunman who had barricaded himself with hostages within a southern California residence, officials said.
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
July 26 (UPI) -- Officials in Utah said at least seven people were killed and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle pileup that occurred amid a sandstorm.
Mississippi Freedom Summer organizer Bob Moses dead at 86
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Mississippi Freedom Summer organizer Bob Moses dead at 86
July 25 (UPI) -- Bob Moses, organizer of the Mississippi Freedom Summer project, has died at the age of 86, his family said Sunday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases
July 25 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that U.S. COVID-19 cases are "going in the wrong direction" as numbers have continued to rise and vaccination rates have stalled.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases
Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/