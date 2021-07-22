NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse

Champlain Towers is located on the Atlantic Ocean in Surfside, Fla., about three miles north of Miami Beach. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Residents who survived the building collapse wait for transportation to temporary living quarters. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Residents of the tower and friends and family of the missing gather to await news from search-and-rescue efforts. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the media near the building, issuing a state of emergency for Miami-Dade County. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

There were no signs of foul play in causing the collapse of the building, built in 1981. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration on Friday to provide federal aid to the area. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Miami-Dade police supply therapy dogs for residents and children to play with while waiting for transportation to temporary living quarters. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Residents from the area watch the rescue workers. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Rescue workers and their dogs get ready for another shift of searching through the debris. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Heavy equipment is used to carefully dig through the debris. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Occasional rain and fires have complicated search-and-rescue efforts at the site. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Miami-Dade fire and rescue workers get ready to access the source of the small fires that continue to breakout as rescue workers work on the partially collapsed building on June 25. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Few remains have been freed from the rubble. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Signs and flowers are placed on a fence across from the building site. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell (L) walk with their heads down to a press conference near the site. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Visitors hug in front of the memorial wall. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

A visitor to a memorial wall near the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers in Surfside, Fla., wipes away tears on June 27. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Rescue workers get ready to lift a yellow body bag with the remains of a victim from the disaster. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Rescue workers watch as a victim is lifted up by a crane. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Rescue workers continue to work through the rubble on June 28. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Rescue workers continue to search for victims at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Rescue workers continue to search for victims at the site of Champlain Towers on June 29. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

A new team of rescue workers walk to the check-in station. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

The White House announced the President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Surfside. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

People stop at a makeshift memorial June 30 for victims of the disaster. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Rescue workers temporarily stopped the search for victims on July 1, due to a shift in the rubble at the partially collapsed residential building. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

In an effort to prepare for incoming Tropical Storm Elsa, the search for victims was suspended due to the controlled demolition of the remainder of Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Fla., on Sunday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

On Tuesday, after discovering 18 dead, emergency workers shifted efforts to recovery instead of rescue. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jack Franco (R) and his wife stop to say a prayer for the missing people at the memorial. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Mourners stop to pay respects to the missing victims at the memorial outside St. Joseph Catholic Church near the collapsed Champlain Towers condo in Surfside, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- A New York attorney was one of the last victims identified at the site of the Miami-area condo tower that collapsed last month, which killed almost 100 people.

Crews are still going through debris from the Champlain South Tower in Surfside, Fla., which is located just a few miles north of Miami Beach. So far, officials say 97 people have died from the June 24 collapse.

Advertisement

The body of attorney Linda March, 58, was one of the last to be identified, officials said. She lived on the 12th floor of the tower for only a few months after moving from New York City.

"She's always loved visiting Miami and had her heart set on the Surfside neighborhood," friend Paula Silverman told The Jerusalem Post. "She was excited about starting this next phase of her life."

Emergency crews have removed more than 22 million pounds of debris in recovering the victims. Most were sleeping when it partially collapsed in the early morning hours.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said first responders are now conducting additional searches for any more remains.

"We are continuing to search with enormous care and diligence and to work closely hand-in-hand with faith leaders as we have since the beginning of this process," Levine Cava said, according to CNN.





Advertisement

In the meantime, officials at Regent Palace, a condo property near Champlain Towers South, were voluntarily evacuated on Wednesday due to structural problems found by an engineer.

The engineer discovered compromises in the columns in the parking area during a follow-up inspection.