July 22, 2021 / 12:48 PM

NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse

By
Mourners stop to pay respects to the missing victims at the memorial outside St. Joseph Catholic Church near the collapsed Champlain Towers condo in Surfside, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- A New York attorney was one of the last victims identified at the site of the Miami-area condo tower that collapsed last month, which killed almost 100 people.

Crews are still going through debris from the Champlain South Tower in Surfside, Fla., which is located just a few miles north of Miami Beach. So far, officials say 97 people have died from the June 24 collapse.

The body of attorney Linda March, 58, was one of the last to be identified, officials said. She lived on the 12th floor of the tower for only a few months after moving from New York City.

"She's always loved visiting Miami and had her heart set on the Surfside neighborhood," friend Paula Silverman told The Jerusalem Post. "She was excited about starting this next phase of her life."

RELATED Florida condo collapse survivors disagree on site's future at court hearing

Emergency crews have removed more than 22 million pounds of debris in recovering the victims. Most were sleeping when it partially collapsed in the early morning hours.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said first responders are now conducting additional searches for any more remains.

"We are continuing to search with enormous care and diligence and to work closely hand-in-hand with faith leaders as we have since the beginning of this process," Levine Cava said, according to CNN.

RELATED Heat legend Dwyane Wade visits Surfside collapse site, speaks with rescuers

In the meantime, officials at Regent Palace, a condo property near Champlain Towers South, were voluntarily evacuated on Wednesday due to structural problems found by an engineer.

The engineer discovered compromises in the columns in the parking area during a follow-up inspection.

RELATED Remaining Surfside condo building demolished before storm

