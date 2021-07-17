One missing, seven rescued after Boston Harbor boat crash

July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday it is searching for a person missing in Boston Harbor after seven others were rescued from the scene of a boat crash.

The boat crashed into a day marker buoy around 3 a.m., "causing all 8 [aboard] to enter the water," the Coast Guard tweeted early Saturday, adding that seven of boat's occupants have been recovered.

"USCG crews along with multiple local agencies are searching for a person in the water in Boston Harbor," they said.

The incident occurred near Castle Island in Boston Harbor, WCVB-TV reported.

Along with the USCG, the search includes Massachusetts State Police helicopters and response from Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department and Boston Emergency Medical Services.

Harbor patrol rescuers plucked the seven survivors from the water and Boston EMS transported five of them to area hospitals, the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

Two of the rescued refused transfer to the hospital.

Boston police told WCVB the seven people rescued had non-life-threatening injuries.