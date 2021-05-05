May 5 (UPI) -- The Facebook Oversight Board on Wednesday will announce whether to allow former President Donald Trump back on the platform -- a move that could be a bellwether for actions to come by Twitter and other sites that have also banned Trump due to repeated violations.
Trump was banned indefinitely from Facebook after the Jan. 6 attack by pro-Trump radicals at the U.S. Capitol and his posts related to the riot. The decision to uphold the ban has been turned over to the Oversight Board, an independent international body of 20 experts who review's the platform's weightier access decisions.
The ban also goes for Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.
The board is scheduled to announce its decision at 9 a.m. EDT.
The board members review appeals about Facebook's content moderation decisions, such as removing or not removing particular posts on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook says decisions made by the board are final.
"Our decision to suspend then-President Trump's access was taken in extraordinary circumstances: a U.S. president actively fomenting a violent insurrection designed to thwart the peaceful transition of power; five people killed; legislators fleeing the seat of democracy," Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, said in January when the platform suspended Trump's account.
Conservatives howled that it was the latest example of Facebook and other social media giants like Twitter and YouTube with trying to silence conservative voices while not holding liberals to the same standards.
Critics have also questioned the independence of the Oversight Board, as it's paid for by Facebook and only seeks to absolve Facebook of any consequences from the decisions made.
The board, though, has overruled Facebook on six of nine previous banning decisions since it was formed last October. It has upheld Facebook bans twice and could not complete a ruling in the other case.