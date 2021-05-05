May 5 (UPI) -- The Facebook Oversight Board on Wednesday will announce whether to allow former President Donald Trump back on the platform -- a move that could be a bellwether for actions to come by Twitter and other sites that have also banned Trump due to repeated violations.

Trump was banned indefinitely from Facebook after the Jan. 6 attack by pro-Trump radicals at the U.S. Capitol and his posts related to the riot. The decision to uphold the ban has been turned over to the Oversight Board, an independent international body of 20 experts who review's the platform's weightier access decisions.

Advertisement

The ban also goes for Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

The board is scheduled to announce its decision at 9 a.m. EDT.

The board members review appeals about Facebook's content moderation decisions, such as removing or not removing particular posts on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook says decisions made by the board are final.

"Our decision to suspend then-President Trump's access was taken in extraordinary circumstances: a U.S. president actively fomenting a violent insurrection designed to thwart the peaceful transition of power; five people killed; legislators fleeing the seat of democracy," Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, said in January when the platform suspended Trump's account.

Conservatives howled that it was the latest example of Facebook and other social media giants like Twitter and YouTube with trying to silence conservative voices while not holding liberals to the same standards.

Critics have also questioned the independence of the Oversight Board, as it's paid for by Facebook and only seeks to absolve Facebook of any consequences from the decisions made.

The board, though, has overruled Facebook on six of nine previous banning decisions since it was formed last October. It has upheld Facebook bans twice and could not complete a ruling in the other case.

Siege aftermath: damage to historic U.S. Capitol Capitol Hill police salute the passing of the funeral hearse on Sunday for slain Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo Members of the Delaware National Guard provide security at newly erected barricades on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo National Guard troops stand guard across from the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo A CBS live footage is seen on a monitor inside a satellite truck as networks are broadcasting on the east end of the U.S Capitol on Friday, two days after Pro-Trump mobs breached the security perimeter and penetrated the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Patty Raine places roses in the security fence that wraps around the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo Maryland National Guard officers protect the Senate Russell Office Building as security is increased for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo The Supreme Court is seen through a broken window of the East entrance to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Workers clean the halls near the Senate Chamber. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A trash bin is filled with items left behind by the mob. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Powder remnants from tear gas, pepper spray and fire extinguisher is seen on a desk of telephones. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo U.S. Capitol police are seen through a broken door window outside the East entrance. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A discarded gas mask is seen early Thursday on the Capitol floor. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo A Capitol Police officer is seen guarding the entrance to the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. On Wednesday, protesters were seen sitting at her desk. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Damage is seen on the door windows for the East entrance to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A U.S. Capitol employee cleans up glass from a broken window. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A cleaning crew works at vacuuming powder remnants of tear gas, pepper spray and fire extinguishers at one of the entrances. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Officers walk by as powder remnants of tear gas, pepper spray and fire extinguishers are seen on the floor of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A statue of President Zachary Taylor is covered with plastic obscuring a red substance on the face. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Damage to a door in the U.S. Capitol is seen after an attempt to break in. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo The rioters broke through several levels of security, smashing windows and doors as they stormed the Capitol and occupied both congressional chambers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo After the building was cleared, Congress reconvened their joint session to certify Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo "Traitors" is scrawled on the door of the Old Supreme Court Chamber. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Damage is seen on the door windows for the East entrance to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A Holy Bible is seen on the floor of the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A 35-year-old female Air Force veteran was shot and killed by police during the siege. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A "Don't Tread on Me Flag" is seen in a trash can. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo