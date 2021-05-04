May 4 (UPI) -- A Kansas death row inmate sentenced to death for killing three people outside a Jewish community center in 2014 has died, state officials announced Tuesday.

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr., 80, died Monday at the El Dorado Correctional facility just east of Wichita, the Kansas Department of Corrections said. His cause of death wasn't released.

Cross' execution hadn't been scheduled pending court appeals.

He was sentenced in 2015 for shooting and killing Terri LaManno, 53; William Corporon, 69; and Corporon's grandson, Reat Underwood, 14.

The three were gunned down at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City and the Village Shalom Retirement Community in Overland Park a day before the Jewish holiday of Passover. Cross was also convicted on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault for pointing a shotgun at a woman.

A known anti-Semite, Cross was the founder and former leader of the Carolina Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and White Patriot Party.