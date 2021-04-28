April 28 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense on Wednesday identified a U.S. Army Reserve soldier who was found dead in his living quarters this week while serving in Kuwait.

Staff Sgt. Christopher F. Pantos, 55, of Richmond, Va., died Monday at Ali Al Selem Air Base "as the result of a non-combat related incident," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Advertisement

The incident was under investigation, the Pentagon added.

Pantos was assigned to the 55th Sustainment Brigade of the U.S. Army Reserve and was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Pantos had served since 2007 and was deployed to Afghanistan for 11 months in 2011. He was a heavy-wheeled vehicle operator with the rank of sergeant at the time of his death but was posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, Angele Ringo, a spokeswoman for the 377th Theater Sustainment Command told Millitary.com.

"Today we lost a valued member of our team. Staff Sgt. Christopher Pantos served with distinction as a citizen soldier and is an inspiration to everyone around him," Brig Jen. Justin Swanson, commander of the 310th Sustainment Command said.

As a civilian, Pantos worked for the United States Postal Service.

"[Staff] Sgt. Pantos was a knowledgable and dedicated noncommissioned officer who volunteered to deploy in service to this nation," Cpt. Joshua Cameron, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company for the 55th Sustainment Brigade, said. "Our hearts are with his family who lost a loving father and his fellow soldiers who lost a beloved friend, mentor and teammate."