April 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in Columbus said a police officer fatally shot a teenage girl while responding to a disturbance call at a residence in east Columbus.

During a press conference Tuesday night, Interim Police Chief Michael Woods released body-worn camera footage of the shooting, saying the unnamed officer fatally shot the girl as she was attempting to stab another person.

"This is a tragic incident for all involved but especially for the family of the female," he said.

The officer has been taken off the streets, he said, and a criminal investigation is underway by the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Woods said officers arrived at the residence at about 4:44 p.m. after dispatch received a call from someone who said "females were there trying to stab them and put their hands on them."

Footage released to the public shows the officer arriving at the residence amid a fight between several people.

Woods said the video shows the unnamed girl pushing another female to the ground in an attempt to stab her before attempting to stab a third female whom she has pressed up to the side of a car.

In the footage, at least four gunshots are heard before the unnamed girl falls to the ground.

Responders provided life saving measures at the scene, Woods said.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said the girl was 15 years old.

"We know based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community," he said. "But a family is grieving tonight and this young 15-year-old girl will never be coming home."

Woods said policy permits police to use force in order to protect themselves or a third person and the ongoing investigation will see if whether the actions of the officer fall under what is considered permissible.

"It's a tragic day in the city of Columbus. Horrible, heartbreaking situation," Ginther said.

The shooting occurred as the verdict was read convicting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd.

J. Bennett Guess, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, tweeted that the Minneapolis verdict "does not equal justice in Ohio or anywhere."

"Stop the police brutality of Black lives," he said.

The ACLU said in a statement that the news of the Black girl's death broke "moments after we celebrated a win for police accountability in Minneapolis."

"The systems that allowed George Floyd to be murdered remain FULLY intact," the ACLU said.