Former U.S. President George W. Bush, left, and former First Lady Laura Bush wear protective masks while arriving during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Former U.S. President George W. Bush, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former U.S. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pool photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

President Joe Biden talks with former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton after the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. File Pool photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo

A warning about electric currents in English and Spanish is posted on the border fence that connects El Paso, Texas, to Juarez, Mexico, runs right next to a landscaping business just off the 375 loop freeway in El Paso on February 12, 2019. The fence separates El Paso and its surrounding areas from its sister city of Juarez, Mexico. It was built more than a decade ago under the Secure Fences Act of 2006 under President George W. Bush. File Photo by Natalie Krebs/UPI | License Photo

Former President George W. Bush on Sunday called for Congress to set aside "harsh rhetoric" and support legislation offering a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Former President George W. Bush on Sunday called on Congress to set aside "harsh rhetoric" surrounding U.S. immigration.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Republican 43rd president urged lawmakers to work together to pass bipartisan legislation to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

"I do want to say to Congress, please put aside all of the harsh rhetoric about immigration, please put aside trying to score political points on either side. I hope I can help set a tone that is more respectful about the immigrant, which may lead to reform of the system," Bush said.

He described failing to pass similar legislation during his eight-year tenure as one of the greatest disappointments of his presidency.

"I campaigned on immigration reform. I made it abundantly clear to voters this is something I intended to do," he said.

Bush proposed a bill that would create a pathway to citizenship for about 12 million undocumented immigrants while also increasing border security during his second term, but it ultimately failed to gain traction in the Senate in 2007.

Currently, Bush says he is lobbying Republicans for support on a measure that would create a pathway to citizenship provided that undocumented immigrants pass background checks and pay back taxes.

"Whether my own party listens to me or not's another question," he said.