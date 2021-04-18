April 18 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he expects U.S. health regulators to make a decision on the pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Friday as more half the adults have already received at least one dose of the three vaccines.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN's State of the Union he believes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration will approve the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine to return in "some manner or form." Pfizer and Moderna require two shots.

"Now, I don't want to get ahead of the CDC and the FDA and the advisory committee. But I would imagine that what we will see is that it would come back and it would come back in some sort of either warning or restriction," he said.

Fauci did not clarify what kind of restrictions he expected to be placed on the vaccine but said the pause was important to make sure health authorities have "all the information that you need to make that determination" before resuming use of the vaccine.

"I think to just assume on the basis of six, that you know everything that's going on with this, I think would not be prudent. And, for that reason, they put a pause, take a look, see what's going on, make sure you know the scope of what's going on and then make a decision," he said.

The United States reported 52,737 new COVID-19 cases and 680 deaths through Saturday, bringing its world-leading totals to 31,646,227 infections and 567,071 deaths, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

The nation has also administered 209,406,814 vaccine doses as 39.5% have received at least one dose and 25.4% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Among adults, 50.4% have received at least one shot and 32.5 are full vaccinated.

For those 65 and older, it's 81% at least dose and 65.9 completed.

Fauci stressed that it is important for Americans to continue to wear masks, even if they have already been vaccinated, to prevent the spread of the virus amid variants including the B.1.1.7 mutation that has become the dominant strain in the United States.

"In a certain situation, one can get vaccinated, have no clinical disease at all, but get infected and not even know it and have replication of virus in your nasopharynx and inadvertently transmit it to somebody else, who might actually be unvaccinated and get ill. That's the reason why you want to wear a mask there," he said.