Divers recovered two more bodies Friday from the capsized vessel. Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard

April 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said it's recovered four bodies from a commercial vessel that capsized off the Louisiana coast earlier this week, but nine remain missing.

Divers from the Donjon Marine Company recovered two bodies Friday from the boat, the Seacor Power. Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey recovered one body Thursday and Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack recovered one Wednesday.

The boat capsized Tuesday amid severe weather, and a combination effort by the Coast Guard and good samaritans rescued five people alive.

The Coast Guard has withheld the names of the victims.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident," said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. "We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts."