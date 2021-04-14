At least six people of the capsize vessel have been rescued but the search continues for others. Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was notified of a capsized lift vessel off the coast of Louisiana at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard

April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said a search is underway for an unknown number of people off the Louisiana coast after a commercial vessel capsized due to severe weather.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said six people had been rescued with the assistance of "multiple good Samaritan vessels" about 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, but the search for others in the water continued.

Advertisement

Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency position of a distressed 129-foot commercial lift vessel at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and sent out an urgent marine information broadcast that was responded to by several private boatcrews, it said.

Four people of the capsized ship were rescued by the private boatcrews with two Coast Guard vessels rescuing two others.

Several Coast Guard ships, helicopters and a sentry airplane have been dispatched in the search along with four private vessels supporting, it said.

The capsized lift boat has been identified as the SEACOR Marine with 18 people on board, both ABC News and WWL reported.

The ship sank as a recent storm system lashed the region with U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Isle posting pictures earlier Tuesday of damage to its Facebook page and warning "[t]here is still significant hazards to life and property with the flooding and lighting on the island; mariners are reminded to contact the Coast Guard on VHF-16 if they are in distress."