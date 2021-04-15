April 15 (UPI) -- Defense attorneys in the criminal trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin rested on Thursday -- without Chauvin taking the stand to defend himself against charges that he unlawfully caused the death of George Floyd last year.

Chauvin's attorneys said Thursday morning the former officer would not be testifying and would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if called to the stand.

Under questioning from defense attorney Eric Nelson, outside the presence of the jury, Chauvin said Thursday he would invoke his constitutional right.

The former officer told Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill that he and Nelson had discussed at length about possibly testifying, but that he'd decided alone not to do so.

The decision denies Chauvin a chance to personally tell his side of the story in Floyd's death during an arrest on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. By refusing to take the stand, he also avoids what almost certainly would have been days of aggressive cross-examination by prosecutors.

Chauvin's defense rested after just one day of presenting its case. Prosecutors on Tuesday wrapped several days of testimony unfavorable to Chauvin. Prosecutors began their arguments in late March.

Cahill said both sides will begin closing arguments on Monday. On Friday, the judge and attorneys will make critical instructions to jurors. Chauvin has waived his right to be present during jury instruction.

Earlier Thursday, prosecutors recalled Dr. Martin Tobin as a rebuttal witness to refute defense testimony by former Maryland chief medical examiner Dr. David Fowler, who said Wednesday that Floyd suffered a sudden cardiac arrhythmia during his arrest.

Fowler also said drug use, heart disease and carbon monoxide were all contributing factors in Floyd's death.

Prosecutors spent nearly two weeks arguing that Floyd's death was a direct result of Chauvin pressing his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for almost 10 minutes. The entire ordeal was captured on video by multiple witnesses. Chauvin and three other officers had been called to question Floyd about potentially passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a nearby store.

Chauvin faces conviction on second- or third-degree murder, or second-degree manslaughter.