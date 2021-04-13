April 13 (UPI) -- The prosecution in Derek Chauvin's murder trial rested its case Tuesday after experts testified George Floyd died of asphyxia from Chauvin's kneeling on his neck.

Floyd, 46, an African American security guard and community leader, died on Memorial Day during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers responding to a report of a man passing a counterfeit bill at a store.

Chauvin, a fired Minneapolis police officer, has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death on May 25.

The trial entered its third week Monday with the judge rejecting a defense motion to sequester the jury due to a separate police shooting involving a Black man in the city.

The Minnesota Attorney General's office led the prosecution in calling to the stand 38 witnesses, Minneapolis police officer and paramedics, law enforcement experts and medical experts in its case to prove that Floyd died from Chauvin pressing his knee into his neck for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin disregarded his training when he kneeled on Floyd's neck as he was handcuffed behind his back, face down on the ground, for more than nine minutes last year, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified last week.

Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist, rejected defense arguments that Floyd may have died due to a weak heart rather than trauma Chauvin inflicted by pressing his knee on Floyd's neck. Rich testified that an autopsy showed an enlarged heart and narrow arteries was not sufficient to result in his death.

Rich, instead, concurred with previous medical witnesses, who said Floyd's death was caused by low oxygen levels "induced by the prone restraint and positional asphyxia that he was subjected to."

The prosecution also called bystanders who attempted to intervene to save Floyd, including the teenager who recorded the video footage showing Floyd, who was unarmed, dying as Chauvin kneeled on his neck, and her 9-year-old cousin. An off-duty Minneapolis firefighter who pleaded with officers to allow her to administer first aid to Floyd was also called to the stand.

After the prosecution rested its case, the defense began to call its first witnesses, including Michelle Moseng, a retired Hennepin County paramedic, and Scott Creighton, a former police officer.

Both of them spoked about a traffic stop where Floyd was a passenger in the car in May 2019 in Minneapolis, NPR reported.

Creighton stopped the car and Moseng said she was called to the scene and Floyd told her he had taken tablets of Percocet, an opioid used to treat pain, every 20 minutes or so, according to NPR.

Judge Peter Cahill instructed the jury that any discussion of drugs was intended to show that ingestion of opioids may have affected the physical wellbeing of Floyd and was not to be used to reflect on Floyd's character.