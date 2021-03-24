March 24 (UPI) -- Authorities said Wednesday that a firefighter who disappeared in a massive fire at an assisted-living facility near New York City has been found dead.

The firefighter was among several who responded to the fire in Spring Valley on Tuesday. The fire killed one resident of the home.

Advertisement

The fallen firefighter, Jared Lloyd, was last seen on the third floor of the living facility. His body was found early Wednesday.

"It's one of your worst nightmares," Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear told The New York Times. "It's not your typical house fire where there are five or six residents. You're talking about an adult care facility where you have over 100 people."

Lloyd, 35, was a volunteer firefighter with the Columbian Fire Engine Co. No. 1, in Spring Valley, which is located about 30 miles northwest of New York City.

Officials said the resident who died in the fire was a man. Several others, including two firefighters, were hospitalized.

Living facility director Denise Kerr said all the other residents have been accounted for and placed in a new home.