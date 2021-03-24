March 24 (UPI) -- Police in Atlanta said they arrested a man who entered a Publix carrying five firearms Wednesday, two days after mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed 10 people.

The Atlanta Police Department arrested Rico Marley, 22, at the grocery story -- located at the Atlantic Station open-air mall -- and charged him with reckless conduct.

A witness told police they observed Marley enter the supermarket and go into the bathroom while carrying a rifle around 1:30 p.m. The witness alerted a store manager, who called police.

"When the male exited the bathroom, arriving units immediately detained the male," APD said in a release issued during the incident. "Grady EMS is also on scene conducting a mental health evaluation on the male."

Police said Marley carried two long guns and three pistols and was wearing body armor.

The arrest comes two days after Boulder, Colo., police said 21-year-old Ahmad al-Aliwi Alissa shot and killed 10 people in a parking lot and King Soopers grocery store. Last week, the Atlanta area had a mass shooting in which Robert Aaron Long shot and killed eight people at three area spas, according to investigators.