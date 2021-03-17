March 17 (UPI) -- Two people were killed in an explosion at a Southern California home when "a large battery" of fireworks ignited, shattering windows and damaging at least two residences in the vicinity, authorities said.

The large explosion occurred at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the the city of Ontario, prompting police to evacuate several neighborhood blocks, Ontario Fire Department Chief Ray Gayk said during an evening press conference.

Gayk said about 55 firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze that was caused by a series of large explosions of commercial-grade fireworks in the area.

"A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire," tweeted the City of Ontario, which is about 37 miles east of Los Angeles. "Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time."

The Ontario Fire Department Bomb Squad was on the scene searching for exploded and unexploded ordinances, Gayk said, adding they don't know yet the nature of the fireworks or where they were being stored on the property.

Once the area is clear, a joint investigation of the local police and fire departments with an arson investigation unit, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will commence, he said.

Gayk said two people whose identities, ages and relations to the residence were unknown died due to the explosions and subsequent fire and two horses, one of which sustained injuries, and a dog needed rescuing.

Ontario Police Chief Micael Lorenzo added that an unknown number of people also received minor injuries.

According to the Ontario Fire Department's website, fireworks are illegal in the city and those caught with such explosives in their possession will be subjected to a $1,000 fine, citation or arrest.

Asked if charges will follow, Lorenzo said he believes they will be investigating at least one felony charge, possibly more.

"Anything is possible right now," he said.

Lorenzo told reporters that police have received calls concerning fireworks in the neighborhood before, but not specifically about that property.

"In this area we've got several fireworks calls," he said. "They are difficult calls to handle because you have to be there the moment they occur, but we have received calls here."

The City of Ontario announced the area would be closed to the public for the rest of Tuesday, urging residents to go to the De Anza Community Center for housing assistance