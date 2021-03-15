March 15 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and six others were injured Monday when a driver veered off the road and into a group of people sheltering under a San Diego bridge, officials said.

Two of those injured were in critical condition at area hospitals, San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell said at a news conference.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene near San Diego City College shortly after 9 a.m. Monday to find "multiple people" dead and injured after being struck by a Volvo station wagon that veered completely onto the sidewalk.

Fire crews "did the best they could with the resources there" in trying to save the lives of those who died, Stowell said, calling the incident "a very tragic emergency incident that impacts all of us."

Officers detained the driver of the car, identified only as 71-year-old man, and are investigating him for possible charges of impaired driving, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said.

The driver had stopped and was trying to "render aid" to the victims when he identified himself to authorities, the chief said, adding that police had received a call about a similar Volvo station wagon prior to the incident.

There were "tents and belongings" on the sidewalk along with the pedestrians but it was unclear if the area under the bridge was a homeless encampment, Nisleit said.