Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A New Jersey congresswoman announced Monday she had tested positive for COVID-19 after huddling with other lawmakers and staff in the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday's riot.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., received a positive test, her office announced Monday. Coleman was exhibiting "mild, cold-like symptoms," at home and said she remained "in good spirits."

Other lawmakers who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the Capitol siege include Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., who tested positive on Thursday and Rep. Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann, R-Tenn., who tested positive on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Capitol's attending physician warned of a possible risk of COVID-19 exposure to people who were in close proximity during the storming of the Capitol building. Dr. Brian P. Monahan advised anyone who was involved in the Capitol events to get a COVID-19 test and self-monitor for symptoms.

Multiple lawmakers and staff refused to wear masks offered to them as some U.S. House members were held in protective isolation in a room off a large committee hearing space.

Rep. Lisa Blunt, D-N.Y., who tried to hand out masks, said on Twitter last week that she sought to make the room "a little bit safer" in the midst of "what I feared was a super spreader event."