Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Electoral College is set to cast its votes to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris president and vice president on Monday, following efforts by President Donald Trump to cast doubt on the election process.

All 50 states and Washington, D.C., have certified their votes and named slates of electors that are expected to cast 306 electoral votes for Biden, more than the 270 needed to be elected president, and 232 votes for Trump, who despite multiple failed legal challenges on Sunday continued to lash out against the electoral process in a series of tweets.

Under the Constitution, each state receives a number of electors equal to the number of their seats in Congress and with the exception of Maine and Nebraska, every state awards those votes to the winner of the state's popular vote.

On Monday, those electors will meet in locations chosen by each individual state legislature and cast one vote for president and another for vice president on paper ballots.

After the votes are counted, the electors from each state sign six certificates with the results, which are then paired with a certificate from the governor.

One of these copies goes to the president of the U.S. Senate to be officially counted, two copies are sent to the state's secretary of state, two copies are delivered to National Archives and Records Administration, and one backup copy goes to the presiding judge in the district where electors meet.

Electors are typically elected officials or other party loyalists selected in spring or summer by state parties, including some notable names such as former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton serving as electors in New York and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Georgia.

Laws require electors to cast their ballots for the winner of the state's popular vote in 32 states and Washington, D.C. It is uncommon for electors to vote against their state's selection in numbers large enough to affect an election, however, 10 electors did so in 2016.

In July, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that states can punish electors who formally cast the votes for president of the United States but go against the majority of their state.

After Tuesday's vote, the Senate will convene on Jan. 6 for a session, presided over by Vice President Mike Pence, where they will count the votes, followed by the inauguration on Jan. 20.