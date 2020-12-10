Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said he will continue to work from home while he recuperates from the coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Democratic governor said in a statement Wednesday that he tested positive for the virus during a routine test a day prior.

"I have no symptoms and am felling well," he said. "I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines."

His wife, Frances Wolf, has also been tested and they are awaiting her results, he said, adding they are in quarantine at their home from where he will work remotely "as many are doing during the pandemic."

"As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease," he said.

Lyndsay Kensinger, the governor's spokeswoman, told reporters that several state police troopers who are apart of Wolf's security detail have tested positive for the virus.

She said those who interacted with the governor, including members of his staff, have been tested and they are awaiting results.

Pennsylvania Rep. Barry Jozwiak also announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm focused on following the advice of my doctor and taking steps necessary to recover from this disease," he said in a statement, adding he is at home resting.

On Monday, another Republican lawmaker in the state, Rep. Mike Reese, announced he had contracted the virus.

The governor's positive diagnosis on Wednesday occurred as cases continue to climb in the state, with health officials reporting more than 7,200 infections on Tuesday, which is almost half the record of 12,900 set on Friday.

Cases for months had fluctuated between a few hundred and 1,000 a day following an initial spike of about 2,000 in April. However, cases have been escalating since about mid-September.

In total, the state has reported about 445,000 infections and 11,760 deaths.

Early this week, Wolf warned that the surge threatened to overwhelm healthcare facilities.

"If we don't slow the spread of this dangerous virus now, the reality is that COVID-19 will overwhelm our hospitals and our healthcare workers," he said Monday in a press conference.

In his statement on Wednesday, he urged all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home, practice socially distancing and, "most of all, take care of each other and stay safe."