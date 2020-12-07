Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Former Democratic Sen. Paul Sarbanes of Maryland, who served for more than 30 years in the Senate and drafted the first article of impeachment against former President Richard Nixon, has died at the age of 87.

Sarbanes' death was announced late Sunday by his son, who is a lawmaker in the U.S. House.

"My father, Senator Paul S. Sarbanes, passed away peacefully this evening in Baltimore," Rep. John Sarbanes said in a statement.

"Our family is grateful to know that we have the support of Marylanders who meant so much to him and whom he was honored to serve.

"Following state, local and public health guidance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, our family will hold a private service in the coming days."

John Sarbanes did not indicate a cause of death.

Paul Sarbanes began his congressional career in the House in 1971. He was elected to the Senate in 1976 and became known for backing liberal legislation to provide low-income housing, strengthen environmental protections and fight financial fraud.

As chairman of the Senate banking committee, he co-authored the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which tightened corporate oversight after a series of accounting scandals at Enron, WorldCom and other major companies. He retired from public office in 2007.

As a member of the House, Sarbanes became a key player during the Watergate scandal that ended Nixon's presidency.

In 1974, he drafted the initial article of impeachment against Nixon, for obstruction of justice, that accused the president of lying to investigators, withholding evidence and other counts. The article was approved by the committee, but Nixon resigned before he could be impeached by the full House.