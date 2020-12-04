Dec. 4 (UPI) -- For the first time since the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has set a record for both coronavirus cases and deaths on the same day, according to updated research data Friday.

The data from Johns Hopkins University shows there were about 217,600 new cases and 2,900 deaths nationwide on Thursday.

Advertisement

On no other day after the virus' initial wave of cases and deaths early this year have both records been set on the same day. Wednesday came close, with a record number of deaths and the second-highest tally for cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 14.15 million coronavirus cases and 276,400 deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins.

Over the past two weeks, there have been an average of 172,000 cases per day, a rise of close to 20%, according to health news website Stat. The number of patients in U.S. hospitals has also arrived at another record, about 100,700, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Researchers at the University of Washington project that the national death toll will reach about 540,000 by April 1 and the daily average will be in the range of 3,000 in mid-January before the start of a gradual decline.

The researchers, at the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said in an update Friday the new projection includes an expected scale-up of forthcoming vaccination efforts.

"Vaccination is likely to speed the transition back to normal later in the year but will prevent only 9,000 deaths by April 1," the wrote, adding that 14,000 lives could be saved if a vaccine is quickly given to high-risk populations.

"Avoiding even larger death tolls depends critically on state governors implementing packages of mandates as hospital stress becomes high."

In California, Los Angeles County set new records for new cases and hospitalizations on Thursday. Nearly a quarter of the county's patients are in intensive care.

"We are at a dangerous point where surging cases and hospitalizations are not letting up," county health director Barbara Ferrer said. She urged residents to stay home as much as possible and avoid non-essential activity.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a regional stay-home order that will be activated in areas of the state that see hospital ICU capacities fall below 15%.

The order is similar to one in the early weeks of the pandemic and include a total closure of bars and amusement parks.

"We are at a tipping point in our fight against the virus and we need to take decisive action now," Newsom said.

Newsom added that he's "clear-eyed" about the impact of the order on small businesses, saying that his administration has "leaned in" to help those business owners with new grants and tax relief.