Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The State Department approved a possible $350 million deal to continue providing security support services to Saudi Arabia Tuesday.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has asked that U.S. Security Assistance Office continue to provide support services for five more years.

If the deal is improved it would pay for staff, communications support, administrative costs, construction and renovation costs and education for dependents.

"This proposed sale will continue to improve Saudi Arabia's capability to meet current and future threats by utilizing USMTM's continued efforts to train, advise, and assist the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces to build defense capacity and capability through military exercises and professional military education. USMTM conducts non-combat, institutional advising that assists the MOD in developing, training, and sustaining a capable deterrent to regional threats," the DSCA said.

In February 2016 the State Department approved a $200 million deal for military technical support services to Saudi Arabia.