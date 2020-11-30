Navy ships of the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia participated in mine countermeasures exercises in the Arabian Gulf in November, the U.S. Navy said on Sunday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- United States, British and Saudi forces concluded a four-day mine countermeasures training exercise in the Arabian Gulf, the U.S. Navy announced.

The exercise was conducted earlier in November and involved the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Britain's Royal Navy and the U.S. Navy. It focused on enhancing the search for maritime mines and communications operability between the three participating countries.

"This second round of training allowed us to refine our MCM procedures as a combined team," said Royal Navy Capt. Don Crosbie, "Building cohesion is the best way to continuously increase our defensive capabilities as a coalition."

Crosbie is deputy commander of Task Force 52, a united element of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, composed of U.S., Australian and British forces.

The mine countermeasures exercises included the Saudi ship RSNF Al-Shaqra, the Royal Navy's HMS Brockelsby and the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous.

An MH-53E Sea Dragon attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 provided aerial support, and the Saudi Navy's Mine Warfare Center conducted command and control from King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail, Saudi Arabia.