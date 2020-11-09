Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for COVID-19, a longtime adviser confirmed Monday.

Armstrong Williams, who helped lead Carson's 2016 Republican presidential campaign, said in a tweet the HUD secretary is doing well after becoming the latest Trump administration figure to test positive for the coronavirus.

"Spoke with my brother Dr. Carson earlier and he is doing extraordinarily well," Williams wrote. "He is so grateful to have access to powerful therapeutics. We also pray for the millions who celebrated over the weekend and may have exposed themselves to COVID-19."

Carson's diagnosis comes less than a week after President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows also tested positive.

The HUD leader's deputy chief of staff told ABC News Carson is "in good spirits" and "feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery."

Carson attended an indoor party at the White House on Election Night, which was also attended by Meadows, the network reported.

Carson, a renowned pediatric neurosurgeon who gained famed for his work in separating conjoined twins, retired from medicine in 2013 and two years later launched an unsuccessful presidential bid.

An outspoken Trump supporter, the president nominated him as HUD secretary in December 2016. He was confirmed by the Senate three months later despite Democratic concerns over his lack of experience in housing matters.

Carson is the latest in a long line of Republicans and Trump administration officials to test positive. Trump tested positive last month and underwent several days of treatment. Others who have tested positive include first lady Melania Trump, Trump's son Baron, former communications chief Hope Hicks and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.