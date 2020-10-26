Oct. 26 (UPI) -- After adding almost 170,000 new COVID-19 cases in just two days over the weekend -- by far the largest single-day spikes to date -- the United States added another 60,000 on Sunday, according to updated data from Johns Hopkins University.

Researchers at the university on Monday listed about 60,800 new cases. That brings the total over the last three days to nearly 230,000 cases.

There were about 83,700 cases on both Friday and Saturday, which surpassed the previous record of 77,000 cases in July.

There have now been about 300,000 new coronavirus cases nationwide over the last four days, according to Johns Hopkins. At the start of the pandemic, it took about three months to reach 300,000 cases in the United States.

There were about 340 new deaths on Sunday, according to the data. Slower reporting on weekends usually result in lower counts on Sundays and Mondays.

There have been more than 480,000 new cases added nationwide over the past seven days, the most the ever added in a single week.

There have been 8.64 million COVID-19 cases and 225,300 deaths in the United States to date.

In Wisconsin, officials say a record number of patients were hospitalized Sunday and there's a shortage of beds in intensive care units statewide.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz, who had a record-setting first career start Friday against Illinois, tested positive. A second test would be done to confirm the diagnosis, offcials said. If confirmed, he would have to miss a minimum of 21 days.

In Tennessee, officials reported the second-highest daily increase of cases on Sunday. The record was set Friday.

The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating the league's coronavirus protocols, NFL.com reported. The team was the first this season to see an outbreak.

In Illinois, officials reported more than 10,000 cases over Saturday and Sunday.

The city of Chicago may face new restrictions on indoor dining after posting a positivity rate of 7.5% over the past week.

Under state rules, three consecutive days of at least 8% requires the additional restrictions, which have already been implemented in some areas of suburban Chicago.

Last week, Chicago ordered non-essential businesses to close at 10 p.m., and prohibited bars that don't serve food from allowing patrons indoors.