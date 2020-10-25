Oct. 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday continued to describe an optimistic scenario of the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic during a rally in New Hampshire.

Trump, speaking on the grounds of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, again stated that the United States is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic, despite the United States reporting more than 83,000 cases on Sunday.

The president again suggested that "a safe vaccine" for the virus will be available shortly but did not give a specific timeframe.

"We have many of our greatest companies and labs that are coming out very quickly with the vaccines. They are doing great, very shortly, very quickly. It's going to be delivered fast," said Trump.

Trump's comments came after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN Sunday morning that the United States is "not going to control" COVID-19 while saying it is "making efforts" to produce vaccines and treatments.

Trump also dismissed the idea of implementing shutdowns to prevent the spread of the virus, criticizing his opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, as the "shutdown candidate."

"They'll shut down your freedom and they'll shut down the greatest economic comeback of our country," he said.

During the final debate between the two candidates on Thursday, Biden said he would not rule out future shutdowns of businesses such as bars and gyms in areas where the reproduction rate of the virus is "above a certain level."

Trump then traveled to Maine to visit Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, where he made brief comments to supporters. Trump said his administration had freed up the ocean for the lobstering industry, and signed a pumpkin he joked would "be on eBay tonight."

"I'm very impressed and I'm very impressed with Maine and I hope we're going to do well," he said. "It's the biggest election our country's ever had. We will never be a socialist nation. So I just want to thank everybody."

Pence was set to travel to North Carolina on Sunday for a rally in the city of Kinston, despite his chief of staff, Marc Short, one of his top political advisers Marty Obst, and three other staffers testing positive for COVID-19.