If confirmed, Barrett will be Trump's third appointment to the Supreme Court and the fifth woman to serve. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) walks to the White House Rose Garden as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court on September 26. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (C) meets with Pence (L) and McConnell. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Barrett and Pence walk up the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Barrett, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows escort Barrett to the Senate for meetings. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators with the Poor People's Campaign walk to the Hart Senate Office Building on September 29 as Barrett meets with Senate Republicans. The group was demonstrating against her nomination. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has vowed to push ahead with her confirmation. The move follows his refusal to grant the same courtesy to President Barack Obama's nominee after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia before the 2016 election. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) listens as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., answers reporters' questions before a meeting in the Mansfield Room of the Capitol on September 29. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Barrett goes to the U.S. Capitol to meet with Republican senators ahead of her confirmation hearing on October 1. Pool Photo by Caroline Brehman/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators rally in front of the Supreme Court in support of Barrett's confirmation. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators rally in front of the Supreme Court in support of Barrett's nomination. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., defended the decision to go ahead with Barrett's confirmation hearings as a constitutional duty. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who is running for vice president, speaks via video during Monday's hearing as Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., listens. Harris criticized the decision to hold the hearing during the coronavirus pandemic. Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo

Ranking Judiciary Committee member Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., said Barrett's nomination is a threat to the Affordable Care Act. A challenge to the healthcare law is to go before the Supreme Court in November. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

The hearings are expected to last four days. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett is sworn in for the hearing. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Barrett's youngest daughter, Juliet Barrett (L), stands with her father, Jesse Barrett, behind the judge. The Barretts have seven children. Pool Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

Graham (L) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speak before the hearing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Her husband, Jesse Barrett (R), and son John Peter sit behind her. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett introduces members of her family to the committee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett removes her face mask when she returns from a break. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett sits in front of her family. Pool photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Barrett told the committee members she would be able to set aside her own strong religious beliefs and rule with impartiality on all legal matters presented to the high court. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks with a tweet displayed from President Donald Trump during the hearing. Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo

Barrett refused to answer questions about her opinion of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion. "It would be wrong for me to do that as a sitting judge," she said. Pool Photo By Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wears a face mask designed like the Texas flag as Barrett appears before the committee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sen. John Cornyn (L), R-Texas, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., participate in the third day of hearings. Pool Photo by Drew Angerer/UPI | License Photo

Graham (L) confers with Feinstein during the third day of Barrett's confirmation hearings. Pool Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Barrett's family members are seated behind her during the hearing. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

American Bar Association representative Pamela J. Roberts (R) testifies before the committee on Barrett's legal qualifications to ascend to the high court. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Laura Wolk, a former law clerk for Barrett, testifies to the committee. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Professor Saikrishna Prakash of the University of Virginia School of Law testifies in favor of Barrett's confirmation. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators wear "Handmaid's Tale" costumes as they protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. The costumes are a reference to the Hulu adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel, which depicts a world in which women are stripped of their rights. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Supporters rally in support of Barrett's nomination outside the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., during the committee's final day of hearings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett wears a protective mask as she meets with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on October 21. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

A full Senate vote on Barrett's confirmation has been scheduled for October 26. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Barrett meets with senators on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on October 21. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

"Handmaids Brigade" protesters stand in front of the Supreme Court prior to the committee's vote on Barrett's nomination. The costumes are a reference to the Hulu adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel, "The Handmaid's Tale," which depicts a world in which women are stripped of their rights. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., presides next to an image of people who've been helped by the Affordable Care Act occupying the seat of ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who along with fellow Democratic committee members boycotted the meeting. The high court will soon hear a challenge to the ACA. Pool Photo by Hannah McKay/UPI | License Photo

Images of people who've been helped by the Affordable Care Act occupy the seats of Democratic senators who boycotted the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Barrett. The Republican-dominated committee voted to advance her nomination to the full Senate. Pool Photo by Caroline Brehman/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol after Democrats boycotted the vote on Barrett. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks on the steps of the U.S. Capitol at a news conference after Democrats boycotted the Senate Judiciary Committee vote on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on October 22. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Senate on Monday voted to confirm the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Barrett, exceeding the simple majority needed to pass the vote, with just Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who is in a race for re-election, following through on her declaration that she would join Democrats and vote "no" on Barrett's confirmation.

Barrett could join the bench as soon as Tuesday and give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the court.

Monday's vote followed a rare Sunday session where the Senate voted 51-48 to break a Democratic filibuster of Barrett's nomination.

"We made an important contribution to the future of this country," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday.

"A lot of what we've done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later by the next election. They won't be able to do much about this for a long time to come."

Democrats, citing the Nov. 3 election, have assailed the process as illegitimate and rushed for political reasons. They say Barrett's confirmation will affect the court's rulings on abortion, the Affordable Care Act and civil rights.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of employing "raw political power" to "hold a confirmation vote tomorrow night, eight days before the election and after more than 50 million Americans have voted for president -- quite possibly a different president -- to pick justices on their behalf."

Vice President Mike Pence was absent from his seat as Senate president during Monday's vote. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro tempore of the Senate, presided over the vote.