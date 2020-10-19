Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 400 points on Monday as negotiations over another round of COVID-19 stimulus continued to drag on.

The blue-chip index dropped 410.89 points, or 1.44%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.63% and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day down 1.65% as a deadline for Congress to pass the new stimulus bill drew nearer without much progress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday gave the Trump administration 48 hours to reach a deal with Congress before the Nov. 3 election.

Pelosi and Mnuchin were set to meet on Monday, but markets hit a downturn as it appeared increasingly unlikely a deal would be reached.

Robert McAdie, chief cross-asset strategist at BNP Paribas, told The Wall Street Journal that stimulus will be necessary to fuel the U.S. economy amid the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Without renewed fiscal stimulus you'll see a new wave of unemployment and a new wave of delinquencies and defaults and that will certainly weigh on growth," said McAdie.

Major tech stocks helped to lead the decline as Apple stock fell 2.55%, Microsoft declined 2.48%, Alphabet dropped 2.41%, Amazon lost 2% and Facebook ended the day down 1.7%.

The tech sector of the S&P 500 also fell 1.9% while energy declined 1.7%.

Monday's decline came after a turbulent week of trading that saw the S&P 500 and Dow drop for three consecutive days before posting slight gains on Friday.