Walmart on Wednesday announced it will split its Black Friday deals across three weeks including both online and in-store sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Wednesday that it will spread its traditional Black Friday deals across three weeks this November in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retailer announced its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event which will take place online and in store over the course of three weeks beginning Nov. 4 and ending the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27.

"We've been very thoughtful as we planned this year's event," said Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. said. "By spreading deals out across multiple days and making our hottest deals available online, we expect the Black Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates."

The event will begin online on Nov. 4 with deals focused on toys, electronics and home products with deals becoming available in stores on Nov. 7. Deals on televisions, computers, tablets, movies and music will begin online Nov. 11 before moving to stores Nov. 14.

Finally, Walmart says it will offer discounts on "even more" electronics, toys, apparel, home products and seasonal decor online beginning Nov. 25 and in stores on Nov. 27, the traditional date for Black Friday.

Walmart said stores will open at 5 a.m. local time for all in-store Black Friday events and customers will be required to form a single, straight line to enter the store. Employees will hand out sanitized shopping carts and "Health Ambassadors" at the entrance will remind customers to wear a mask.

The company previously announced it will also remain closed on Thanksgiving day for the first time since the 1980s, with fellow retailers Target and Best Buy following suit.

