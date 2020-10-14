Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Starbucks announced new racial and social equity commitments on Wednesday that include increasing the number of people of color in corporate and other positions within five years.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said the new commitments will make the company more inclusive and increase diversity.

"We are publicly sharing the data reflecting the diversity of our current workforce," he wrote in a letter Wednesday.

"We are also setting, and will be tracking, annual inclusion and diversity goals of achieving Black, Indigenous and People of Color representation of at least 30% at all corporate levels and at least 40% of all retail and manufacturing roles by 2025."

"As we discuss inclusion, diversity and equity, we discover time and again that these topics are foundational to our Starbucks mission and values," he added. "Of course, they are."

Johnson said Starbucks will be "intentional in cultivating a culture of inclusion and diversity," transparent and hold itself accountable. Starbucks will also grow its community partnerships in hiring, training and supervising, he added.

Starbucks' commitment includes a $1.5 million investment for neighborhood grants.

"These grants aim to uplift organizations led by and that serve Black communities and will support nearly 400 local nonprofit organizations across the country," the company said."The foundation will also invest $5 million to launch a two-year initiative focused on supporting nonprofits that serve youth."

Starbucks faced backlash after Black patrons Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested at a Philadelphia store in 2018 after a manager called police. The arrest, captured on video, sparked outrage and led to the company shutting down all 8,000 U.S. locations for anti-bias training.

Nelson and Robinson settled with Starbucks for an undisclosed amount of money later that year.