Tropical Storm Delta, center-left, is seen early Monday in the southern Caribbean Sea. It is forecast to make landfall later this week over the U.S. Gulf Coast. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Delta formed in the southern Caribbean Sea early Monday and is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane on the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week -- the third to hit the region so far this season.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. EDT advisory Delta was located 130 miles south of Negril, Jamaica, and 270 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving northwest at 9 mph.

The NHC forecast has Delta strengthening into a hurricane later this week and arriving early Friday somewhere between the Louisiana-Texas border to the west and the Alabama-Georgia border to the east.

"On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to move away from Jamaica later today, move near or over the Cayman Islands later tonight, and approach the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening," the NHC said in its advisory. "Delta is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday."

Delta is expected to reach hurricane strength just west of Cuba early Wednesday.

The Gulf Coast has been hit by two hurricanes so far in the 2020 Atlantic season, Laura and Sally, which both arrived last month.