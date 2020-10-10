A car drives through the rain soaked streets downtown as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lafayette, La., on Friday. Photo by Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Hurricane Delta pounded southwestern Louisiana with nearly a foot and a half of rainfall that caused flash floods and heavy winds that cut power to hundreds of thousands Saturday.

The flooding seeped into homes and stranded cars in the Lake Charles metropolitan area, including the towns of Iowa and Sulphur in Calcasieu Parish, and as far north as Alexandria, resulting in numerous reports of flash flooding in the region, NOLA reported.

More than 17 inches of rain fell in Iowa, and by 9:30 p.m. Friday, Lake Charles also saw more than 16 inches of rainfall.

The area was still recovering from the Category 4 Hurricane Laura, which made landfall six weeks ago, less than 12 miles west of where Delta came ashore.

Delta, which made landfall with 100 mph winds, began to lose strength as it moved inland. As of Saturday morning, it weakened to tropical storm strength.

During the evening, gusts of wind knocked out power across the western half of the state's coastline as power poles and trees fell.

Statewide, 595,963 customers reported outages, including over 75,000 outages in Calcasieu Parish alone, according to poweroutage.us.

As the storm moved further inland Saturday morning, power was also cut in Texas and Mississippi. In Texas, there were 104,389 power outages, and in Mississippi there were 80,319 power outages.