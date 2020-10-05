Hurricane Delta, center-left, is seen Monday in the southern Caribbean Sea. It is forecast to make landfall later this week over the U.S. Gulf Coast. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Hurricane Delta formed in the southern Caribbean Sea early Monday and is forecast to make landfall in the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week -- the third to hit the region so far this season.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. EDT advisory Delta was located 170 miles southwest of Negril, Jamaica, and 180 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

Advertisement

The forecast has Delta arriving early Friday somewhere between the Louisiana-Texas border to the west and the Alabama-Georgia border to the east.

"On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to move away from Jamaica later today, move near or over the Cayman Islands early Tuesday, and approach western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening," the NHC said. "Delta is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night, and be over the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday."

A tropical storm warning was issued for the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, the Cayman Islands, Isle of Youth, Punta Herrero to Tulum, Rio Lagartos to Progresso.

The government of Mexico issued a hurricane warning for the Yucatan peninsula from Tulum northward to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel.

The Gulf Coast has been hit by two hurricanes so far in the 2020 Atlantic season, Laura and Sally, which both arrived last month.