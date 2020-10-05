Hurricane Delta is seen off the eastern coast of Mexico early Wednesday as a Category 3 storm. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Hurricane Delta weakened to a Category 3 storm early Wednesday in the northern Caribbean as it moves toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, forecasters said.

Delta exploded into a Category 4 storm on Monday before encountering conditions that caused it to lose steam off the eastern Yucatan Peninsula.

In its 4 a.m. update Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Delta was located 35 miles northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. A storm becomes a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds.

The NHC said in its advisory that Delta was moving northeast at 17 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula during the next few hours," the center said. "Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast on Friday."

Forecasters said they expect the storm to again grow in intensity before it reaches land in the U.S. Gulf Coast, probably Friday.

"Although some weakening is likely when Delta moves over the Yucatan peninsula, re-strengthening is forecast when the hurricane moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night and Thursday, and Delta could become a category 4 hurricane again by late Thursday," it said. "Weakening is expected as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday."

The NHC said a hurricane warning has been issued for Cozumel and from Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico.

In its forecast, the center cautioned that life-threatening storm surge was "arriving soon."