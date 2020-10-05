Hurricane Delta, bottom-right, is seen early Tuesday in the southern Caribbean Sea. It is forecast to make landfall later this week over the U.S. Gulf Coast. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Hurricane Delta intensified into a Category 2 storm early Tuesday and is forecast to make landfall in the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week -- the third to hit the region so far this season.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm, which formed in the southern Caribbean Sea early Monday, has grown in strength and threatens to batter the Yucatan Peninsula with "extremely dangerous hurricane conditions" starting early Wednesday.

The government of Mexico has extended a hurricane warning west along the north coast of the peninsula to Dzilam, which is about 66 miles northeast of Merida, while a tropical storm warning has been issued for the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, the Cayman Islands, Isle of Youth, Punta Herrero to Tulum and for Rio Lagartos to Progresso.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. EDT Tuesday advisory that Delta had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and was moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

The center located the storm about 125 miles south of Grand Cayman and 420 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

The forecast has Delta arriving early Friday somewhere between the Louisiana-Texas border to the west and the Alabama-Georgia border to the east.

"On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands this morning, and move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday," the NHC said. "Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, and be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents of the state's coastal parishes to prepare for Delta to hit.

"It's unfortunate to have another system threaten Louisiana's coastal parishes, but it is a situation we are prepared to handle," he said in a statement Monday. "It is common for many people to experience hurricane fatigue during a busy season, but we need everyone to take this threat seriously."

The Gulf Coast has been hit by two hurricanes so far in the 2020 Atlantic season, Laura and Sally, which both arrived last month.