Hurricane Delta was expected to make landfall somewhere in Louisiana. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Delta strengthened into a Category 3 storm Thursday afternoon as it moved toward the U.S. Gulf Coast and was on track to make landfall somewhere in Louisiana as a major hurricane on Friday, forecasters said.

In its 4 a.m. CDT update, the National Hurricane Center said the major hurricane was located 200 miles south of Cameron, La., and had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. It was moving north-northwest at 12 mph.

Delta had weakened to a Category 1 storm late Wednesday.

The NHC said in its advisory that Delta will bring hurricane conditions and "life-threatening storm surge" to portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move inland within the hurricane warning area this evening," the NHC said in its advisory.

Delta grew to a Category 4 hurricane on Monday before weakening to Category 3. The storm returned to Category 3 strength -- and "major" hurricane status -- once sustained winds reached 111 mph.

"Slow weakening is expected to begin as Delta approaches the northern Gulf Coast later today, with rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland," the NHC noted.

Forecasters also said the storm system could produce a few tornadoes early Friday over southern parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

The government issued a hurricane warning for High Island, Texas, east to Morgan City, La.; a storm surge warning from High Island to Ocean Springs, Miss.; and a tropical storm warning for High Island west to Sargent, Texas, Morgan City east to the mouth of Pearl River, and Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. There was a tropical storm watch in effect from the Pear River to Bay St. Louis, Miss., that has since been discontinued.

Delta is expected to be the third hurricane to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast in recent weeks. Hurricanes Laura and Sally made landfall between eastern Texas and the Florida panhandle in September.

