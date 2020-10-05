Hurricane Delta is seen in the central Gulf of Mexico early Thursday as it approaches the U.S. coast. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere in Louisiana on Friday. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Delta has gotten stronger as it moves toward the U.S. Gulf Coast Thursday and is on track to make landfall somewhere in Louisiana, forecasters said.

In its 4 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said the Category 2 storm was located 450 miles southeast of Cameron, La., and had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. It was moving northwest at 15 mph.

Delta had been a Category 1 storm late Wednesday.

The NHC said in its advisory that Delta will bring hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge to the Gulf Coast sometime on Friday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the central Gulf of Mexico today, and move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night," the center said in its advisory.

Delta is expected to strengthen again before it reaches land. It grew to a Category 4 hurricane on Monday before weakening to Category 3. The storm would return to Category 3 strength -- and "major" hurricane status -- once sustained winds reach 111 mph.

"Strengthening is forecast, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again by tonight. Some weakening is forecast when Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday," the NHC noted.

Forecasters also said the storm system could produce a few tornadoes late Thursday and early Friday over southern parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

The NHC has issued a hurricane warning from east of Sabine Pass to Morgan City, La.

Delta is expected to be the third hurricane to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast in recent weeks. Hurricanes Laura and Sally made landfall between eastern Texas and the Florida panhandle in September.

