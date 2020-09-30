Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden began a whistle-stop train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania on Wednesday by accusing President Donald Trump of forgetting about regular Americans.

Biden, coming off a bruising debate with Trump on Tuesday night, said the president's performance at the event showed that he doesn't care about the concerns of most people.

"Last night's debate ... was supposed to be about you," he said in Cleveland before setting out on the "Build Back Better Train Tour."

"In the end, his measure of economic health is the stock market. And in four years as president, he's broken his promise.

"He's forgotten the forgotten Americans he said he was always going to fight for. But I never will forget."

We're in Alliance, Ohio, for stop two of the Build Back Better Express Tour. Tune in now to watch. https://t.co/N6K38Z0ANO— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

The Pennsylvania portion of Biden's whistle-stop tour Wednesday includes appearances in Pittsburgh, Greensburg, New Alexandria, Latrobe and Johnstown. It also included a stop in Alliance, Ohio.

Biden's visit to Pennsylvania is his third in recent weeks. He visited Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University on Aug. 31 and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 11.

Pennsylvania is a battleground state and a key target of the Biden and Trump campaigns. The state, which awards 20 electoral votes, voted for Trump four years ago by about 45,000 votes.

