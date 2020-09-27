Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Two people were hospitalized after a driver rammed a car into demonstrations involving Black Lives Matters and counter-protesters in Southern California.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department arrested the suspected driver, Tatiana Turner, 40, of Long Beach, who faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the incident in Yorba Linda just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

A vehicle in the parking lot of the Yorba Linda Public Library rammed into the crowd and was detained a short distance away.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said Turner is believed to be a member of the "Caravan for Justice," who were holding pro-President Donald Trump signs.

Black Lives Matter was demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism with both groups that grew to about 250 people, according to the department. About 200 officers were monitoring the demonstrations.

The two unidentified people were taken to a hospital with major injuries that were not described as non-life-threatening injuries by sheriff's officials.

"A male adult suffered two broken legs and one female adult suffered moderate injuries," Orange County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Dennis Breckner said in a report by KCAL-TV.

After law enforcement received reports of physical altercations, including at least one person pepper sprayed by another protester, an unlawful assembly was declared and they were ordered to disperse.

Jason Mancuso, 46, of Anaheim, was arrested after failing to obey the order.

On Thursday, another vehicle drove through a group of protesting people in Hollywood, striking two people as well. They were demonstrating against no officers will be directly charged with the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville.