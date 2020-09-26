Trending Stories

Ruling: William Pendley 'served unlawfully' as public lands chief
Breonna Taylor: Nearly 2 dozen arrested for breaking curfew; autopsy released
Ukrainian military plane crashes killing 26 mostly students
PG&E may cut power to nearly 97,000 California customers amid fire risk
Chinese automaker unveils flying electric car
NASA's 16 women astronauts -- at least one likely to walk on moon
