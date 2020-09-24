Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Before Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death left a vacancy on the the U.S. Supreme Court, the greatest share of Americans said the ideological makeup of the court was "about right," a Gallup survey showed Thursday.

The polling was done between Aug. 31 and Sept. 13, meaning the survey wrapped five days before Ginsburg died and created an opening on the high court bench -- which President Donald Trump and the Republican-held Senate will fill with another conservative justice before the winner of the November election takes office.

According to the survey, 42% of respondents said the ideological makeup was "about right." Thirty-two percent said it's "too conservative" and 23% viewed it "too liberal."

After Ginsburg's death, conservatives hold a 5-3 edge on the nation's highest court. After Trump's appointment, they will hold a significant three-seat advantage.

RELATED Senate blocks resolution honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg over language about successor

"In recent years, 'Republicans have become increasingly satisfied with the court' as Trump has nominated two justices whom the Senate confirmed -- and could soon see a third justice confirmed to the bench," Gallup wrote.

"The net 'too conservative' score (the percentage saying 'too conservative' minus the percentage 'too liberal') has averaged plus-10 under Republican President Trump, nearly matching the minus-11 under Democratic President Barack Obama."

Politically, 48% of Republicans said the court's makeup was "about right," while 44% said it was "too liberal."

Among Democrats, 58% said the court was too conservative and 28% answered "about right."

For independents, 48% said it's "about right" and 32% voiced "too conservative."

"Democrats' and Republicans' similar ratings of the Supreme Court may be short-lived, depending on the outcome of Trump's attempt to fill Ginsburg's seat," Gallup wrote.

"If Trump's nominee is confirmed, the president will have picked one-third of the court's justices. For Democrats, the combined loss of a celebrated justice and her replacement by a Trump appointee could sour their view of the judicial branch."

Trump is expected to name his nominee on Saturday.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.

