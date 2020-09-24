Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Nearly 900,000 more U.S. workers have filed for new unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday.

The report listed 870,000 new claims for the week ending Sept. 19, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week. It listed the unemployment rate at 8.6%, a decrease of 0.1% from last week.

Thursday's report also revised up last week's claims by 6,000 filings.

Most economists expected about 840,000 new claims.

The department said there are about 12.6 million continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week.