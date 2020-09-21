Sept. 21 (UPI) -- More Americans feel that Democrats are more capable than Republicans of handling the most important issues facing voters in the home stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign, a poll showed Monday.

Gallup said respondents were asked which party can better handle whichever issue they consider most important. Forty-seven percent answered the Democrats and 39% Republicans.

Advertisement

A quarter of U.S. adults identified the COVID-19 pandemic as the nation's top problem and another 25% answered the federal government. Race relations or racism (13%), crime and violence (8%) and unifying the country (6%) were also identified as significant problems.

Traditionally, the party favored in the poll has gone on to win the White House. Only twice has the trailing party won in 1948 (Harry S. Truman) and 1980 (Ronald Reagan). Gallup did not ask the question in 2000.

Four years ago, the survey showed most Americans (42%) felt Republicans were best able to handle the chief problem, the economy. In 2012, respondents felt Democrats were more capable in handling the main concern at that time, unemployment.

Monday's survey is a followup to a Gallup poll last month that found the coronavirus and government were the top concerns among Americans.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults nationwide for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.