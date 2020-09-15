From left to right, Nahyan, Zayani, Netanyahu and Trump walk together prior to signing the accord. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Some argue the treaty is a violation of the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, which calls for no relations with Israel until there's an independent Palestinian state and Jerusalem ends occupation in Palestinian territories. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Protesters rally in opposition to the treaty at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Trump (R) meets with Nahyan and other officials in the Oval Office of the White House. Bahrain has also reached a diplomatic deal with Israel. Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the UAE signed the historic accord, which formally establishes diplomatic ties between an Arab country and Israel for the first time since 1994, when Jordan normalized relations. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Netanyahu, Trump, Zayani and Nahyan stand together prior to the signing ceremony at the White House. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians protest against the treat in the Gaza Strip. Critics have called the deal a "stab in the back" to Palestinians. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians burn mock coffins representing the UAE and Bahraini normalization agreements with Israel during a protest in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates' Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan participate in the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Leaders from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates formally normalized relations with Israel during a historic signing ceremony Tuesday at the White House.

About 200 people watched from the South Lawn as the four leaders -- including U.S. President Donald Trump -- signed the documents declaring peace and normalizing relations after decades of conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al Zayani each signed the documents on behalf of their countries.

"We're here this afternoon to change the course of history," Trump said, speaking from the balcony of the White House. It's "a major stride in which people of all faiths and backgrounds live together in peace and prosperity."

The United States, led by Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, helped broker the deals, an indication of a geopolitical shift in the Middle East. Speaking with Netanyahu in the Oval Office before the signing ceremony, Trump expressed hope that more Arab countries would move to normalize relations with Israel.

"We'll have at least five or six countries coming along very quickly," he told reporters.

Under the agreement, Israel agreed to temporarily suspend plans to annex occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank. Trump said last week that Bahrain had also reached a diplomatic deal with Israel.

Palestinian leaders have condemned both deals. A protest rally was scheduled in Ramallah, the de facto capital of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, to oppose Tuesday's signing.

Critics have called the UAE-Israel deal a "stab in the back" for Palestinians and a violation of the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, which calls for no relations with Israel until there's an independent Palestinian state and Jerusalem ends occupation in Palestinian territories.

Trump said Tuesday the UAE and Bahrain agreements are part of a larger diplomatic effort to pressure the Palestinian Authority to the negotiating table.

"The ultimate piece is it's good for us to have, and it's good for Israel," he said. "The Palestinians are very difficult to deal with."