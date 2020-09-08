The Badger electric pickup will be assembled by General Motors beginning in late 2022, the companies said Tuesday. Photo courtesy Nikola Corp.

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Startup truck maker Nikola announced Tuesday it has formed a strategic partnership with General Motors to produce its Badger hydrogen fuel cell electric pickup truck.

Nikola said it will utilize General Motors' Ultium battery system and Hydrotec fuel cell technology in the Badger while GM will manufacture the truck, which is expected to start production in late 2022.

As part of the deal, GM will receive $2 billion in Nikola stock, giving it an 11% ownership stake in the five-year-old company.

Nikola will be responsible for sales and marketing for the Badger, which was first announced in February and is scheduled to make its public debut Dec. 3 at the company's Phoenix headquarters.

Nikola already had plans to roll out battery-powered, heavy-duty semi-trucks in 2021 and 2023.

"Nikola is one of the most innovative companies in the world. General Motors is one of the top engineering and manufacturing companies in the world. You couldn't dream of a better partnership than this," Nikola founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton said in a statement.

GM's move is part of its broader efforts to expand its portfolio in electric vehicles, added GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

"We are growing our presence in multiple high-volume [electric vehicle] segments while building scale to lower battery and fuel cell costs and increase profitability," she said. "In addition, applying General Motors' electrified technology solutions to the heavy-duty class of commercial vehicles is another important step in fulfilling our vision of a zero-emissions future."

Fuel cells will become increasingly important to the semi-truck market because they are more efficient than gas or diesel, she added.